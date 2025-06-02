KAFUE Mayor Buumba Malambo has refuted reports that she has been suspended for six months from her position. Reacting to reports that she had been suspended and her vice, Luvious Malikopa Maiya, was going to act on her behalf, Malambo released a statement on Saturday insisting that the supposed suspension was sponsored by individuals who wanted to destabilise the Kafue Council. “I have been made aware of a purported suspension circulating on social media. This so-called suspension is a result of a meeting that was convened in an unprocedural manner, sponsored by individuals who are opposed to progress and seek to destabilize the Kafue Council, primarily due to my position as Mayor. The same group had previously orchestrated fights and...