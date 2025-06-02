MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile has questioned the terms of the contract between government and suppliers involved in the procurement of 156 ambulances, wondering why government cannot simply cancel the deal if there are delivery failures. Mundubile argues that most contracts include clauses that penalise suppliers for non-performance, and says it is puzzling that government appears unable or unwilling to enforce such terms. His remarks followed a statement by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri, who on Thursday walked back his earlier pledge to resign if the 156 CDF-funded ambulances were not delivered by May 2025. Phiri said the ambulances had already been procured but were delayed by the shipping company. Speaking in an interview...