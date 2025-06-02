HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says while government cannot afford to pay health workers what they truly deserve, they still have a duty to care for the people. Meanwhile, Dr Muchima has revealed he had summoned some health workers for refusing to attend to patients seeking emergency care without a referral. Speaking at a press briefing, Sunday, Dr Muchima emphasised that the health profession was not about money, but about saving lives. His remarks came in response to a statement from the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ), which announced the withdrawal of its volunteer resident doctors from various public hospitals. “Let me be clear here Doctor Sinyangwe. The profession in the health sector is about life saving. It’s not...