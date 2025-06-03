THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says citizens shouldn’t refrain from exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression and opinion due to the revised Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts. HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the Commission has observed that the recent amendments and enactment of the two Acts have created an aura of apprehension and fear that the legal reforms are aimed at suppressing freedom of expression. In a statement, Sunday, Muleya said the Cyber Security Act and Cyber Crimes Act were meant to prevent and combat cybercrimes and make cyberspace an inclusive, free and safe environment for all law-abiding individuals. “The Human Rights Commission (the Commission) is urging everyone not to be constrained by the revised Cyber...