THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election to August 7, 2025. On Friday last week, the Commission announced that it had set July 10, 2025, as the original date for the by-election. It further stated that it would also hold three ward by-elections in Kalulushi, Solwezi and Choma districts on the same date. But in a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the Commission had revised the date for the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election following stakeholder feedback, in line with its commitment to conducting inclusive electoral processes. Kasaro, however, stated that the three ward by-elections would still be held on July 10, 2025, as earlier announced. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes...