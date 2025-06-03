CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema is not obligated to pay taxes from Sunday’s bull auction sale. In an interview, Mweetwa argued that there was no need for the nation to be interested in how the President would use the resources realised from the auction because those were not public resources, but private. “There is no law presently which requires animals to pay taxes. Those are areas where we need to begin to consider, there is no law. But when you move animals from one district to another, you have to get police clearance, you pay for that clearance form, so that is a tax. But when you move them, you have to go to the vet,...