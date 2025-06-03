THE opposition is being outwitted by President Hakainde Hichilema because of the skills he gained from many years in opposition, says senior chief Musokotwane. Chief Musokotwane says the opposition leaders are now more scattered and cannot offer credible checks and balances to the UPND led government. In an interview, Saturday, chief Musokotwane of the Toka Leya people of Kazungula District said the opposition were a big danger unto themselves because they were divided. “Definitely, the opposition is being outwitted by President Hakainde Hichilema, because of his long experience gained in the opposition which he is now utilising. The problem with Zambian politics is that it is all about baseless personal attacks and not on developmental issues. The opposition is no...