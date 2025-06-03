SABOI Imboela says the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) should leave small business ventures to the locals and venture into sophisticated businesses such as technology involving production of drones which are capital intensive. On Friday, ZAF disclosed in a statement that the Force had entered the retail business sector with the opening of a supermarket and a bakery at ZAF Lusaka base. Reacting to this development in an interview, Sunday, Imboela said ZAF should venture into businesses such as production of irrigation systems among other big ventures that would contribute to the country’s development. “Making bread, all those things, I think they should really leave those for the locals, for the people; think of us, we should see them doing complicated,...