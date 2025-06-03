NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it has rejected Bill No.7 and is calling on government to pause and reconfigure the amendment process to be truly inclusive and guided by broad consensus. NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe says the critical issue of representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities remain inadequately addressed. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Katebe said while NGOCC had welcomed government’s decision to embark on constitutional reform on the condition that it would be transparent, consultative, and inclusive, it was disappointed that the process had not met those standards. “In light of these issues, NGOCC rejects Bill No. 7 and calls on the government to pause and reconfigure the amendment process to be truly inclusive...