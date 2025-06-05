THE Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) says it will be hard for the UPND to win the 2026 elections if they do not fulfil their promises. In an interview, Friday, Council Secretary General Bishop Abel Kaela said the UPND should not brag about winning by-elections, as they were not a true yardstick for the 2026 elections. “No, that is not a good yardstick because a by-election is concentrated on one area. But when it comes to a main election or tripartite election, this is what is plenty. So, even the resources are spread out like that. It becomes very, very difficult to expect to just outmanoeuvre others by doing things that do not work out because there are those things...