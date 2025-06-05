MINISTER of Health Dr Elijah Muchima has revealed government is actively engaging in talks with countries experiencing shortages of medical personnel, aiming to facilitate the export of Zambia’s healthcare professionals. Dr Muchima has further disclosed plans to recruit 2,000 healthcare workers this year, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and laboratory technicians. Speaking at the official opening of the new hospital wing at CFB Medical Centre, Dr Muchima emphasised that this expansion not only enhanced healthcare delivery but also supported Zambia’s broader economic development goals through job creation and skills development within the health sector. “And also we are doing our level best to negotiate with other countries that have shortages of medical personnel so that we can send them there, your...