LOCAL Government Minister Gift Sialubalo says no one should harass street vendors, adding that they should be allowed to trade freely and enjoy the peace they voted for when they elected UPND into government. Two years ago, under the leadership of then-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo, government moved in to remove street vendors. At the time, Nicholas Phiri, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, warned that vendors who continued to trade illegally after their removal would face prosecution. However, speaking during President Hakainde Hichilema’s birthday celebration at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka, Wednesday, Sialubalo said traders should be allowed to trade freely, while maintaining a clean trading environment. “It is us to make sure...