THE Higher Education Authority (HEA) has warned the public against enrolling in Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College, Yesbud University and ZIDS College, as these institutions are operating illegally. HEA Corporate Communications Officer Birbal Musoba says the Authority recently conducted surveillance inspections in Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt provinces, and found that the named institutions are offering higher education services without registration. In a statement, Wednesday, Musoba said in accordance with the Higher Education Act, violators are liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years or to both. “The Higher Education Authority (HEA) is warning the general public against enrolling in Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College,...