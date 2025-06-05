STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says there are some people who are saying the proposed Bill 7 has made the UPND government popular. On Wednesday, ActionAid Zambia Country Director Faides Tembatemba urged President Hakainde Hichilema to redeem himself by halting the Constitution amendment process, noting that Bill 10 of 2019 was what made the PF unpopular. She further said the UPND had resorted to Constitutional amendments after failing to deliver what they promised Zambians. But responding to that in an interview, Thursday, Hamasaka said government was listening to people’s views concerning the proposed amendments. “I take it as part of the debate going on. On the part of government, our duty is to listen to different groups. It...