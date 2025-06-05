HIGH Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu has resigned, a week after President Hakainde Hichilema suspended her. A complaint of misconduct was lodged against Judge Sunkutu with the Judicial Complaints Commission. The allegations centred on her failure to deliver judgements in two cases, one dating back to 1993 and another one initiated in 2002. President Hichilema suspended Justice Sunkutu as a High Court Judge last Wednesday, marking her second suspension. Her initial suspension occurred in 2013 under the late president Michael Sata, while she was serving as a Ndola High Court Judge. At the time of her resignation, Justice Sunkutu was the Judge-in-Charge of the Mansa High Court. Prior to that, she served as the Judge-in-Charge of the Ndola High Court. State...