PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni says chiefs in Eastern Province work with the government of the day and not the opposition because the latter has no money. He has also bemoaned some works done in Eastern Province by “crooked” contractors. Speaking when Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi paid a courtesy call on him, Tuesday, Chief Mpezeni called on politicians to desist from engaging in politics of insults. “Minister, we have received you here with both hands, do your work. We the Chiefs in Eastern Province work with the government of the day. We can’t work with the opposition, they have [nothing]. That’s why I am crying to you that look at how our roads are. Am I going to...