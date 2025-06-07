VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has expressed sorrow over the passing of former president Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa on Thursday. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Friday, the Vice President stated that although she often quarrelled with Lungu, her heart would forever remain broken by his passing. She, however, stated that every disagreement with the late president was born of love and respect, adding that Lungu understood her quarrels and tolerated them. “My fellow Zambians, it is with a heart weighed down by sorrow that I reflect on the life and legacy of the Sixth Republican President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu. Though I quarrelled with him, though we stood apart on policies and principles, believe...