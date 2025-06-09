WE appreciate the clergy’s guidance on a number of moral issues, but when it comes to political issues, they have to be careful about how they involve themselves, says UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi. Recently, the Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) said it would be hard for the UPND to win the 2026 elections if they did not fulfil their promises. Council Secretary General Bishop Abel Kaela further said the UPND should not brag about winning by-elections, as they were not a true yardstick for the 2026 elections. Commenting on this, Milupi argued that whether UPND wins or loses, it’s not a matter for the clergy. “First of all, I think we appreciate the clergy when they give us guidance...