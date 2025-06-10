ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says it’s not certain when former president Edgar Lungu’s remains will arrive in the country. And Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has described the moment as an extremely painful one for those who loved and cherished Lungu. Speaking at the PF secretariat, Monday, Lubinda said Lungu’s family would communicate when his body would arrive in the country. “I have been in touch with the family both in South Africa and here at home, and I’ve been authorised to say that it’s not yet certain when the body will arrive, it’s not yet certain and that they will communicate to the public through us when they are sure of when the body will be repatriated to...