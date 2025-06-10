UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says Justice Minister Princess Kasune’s nationwide tours to engage traditional leaders on the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 amount to abuse of office, as the activities were not budgeted for in the national budget. Kasune has recently been paying courtesy calls on traditional leaders including Paramount Chief Mpezeni and Chief Mukuni Munokalya as part of the government’s consultation process on the proposed constitutional amendments. However, reacting to the development in an interview, Monday, Sikota said the minister’s actions constituted abuse of office, a criminal offence, and should be investigated once what he called a “proper government” was in office. “It’s tax payers’ money and it is abuse of office that is happening...