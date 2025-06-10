FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele has accused some Patriotic Front (PF) leaders of using the funeral of former president Edgar Lungu as a platform to jockey for control of the party. Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has warned that once the seven-day national mourning period ends, UPND will not tolerate what he described as continued disrespect and abuse directed at President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking in an interview on Monday, Kavindele urged PF members to conduct themselves with dignity, cautioning that unchecked ambition could lead to internal conflict and instability within the party. “It’s painful, what we have heard coming out of the secretariat, that many are sort of taking positions as to want to succeed or succession issue is coming up...