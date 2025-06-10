POLICE in Serenje District have arrested 110 people in connection with a violent riot that led to the destruction of property at the District Commissioner’s Office and other government premises. The incident occurred yesterday morning, at Mukando Turn-Off. Police say the riot escalated despite their efforts to restore order, with the mob pelting stones at officers and police vehicles, damaging the windscreens of two patrol cars. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Serenje Police Station received a distress call around 07:00 hours from a concerned member of the public, reporting the outbreak of a riot. “The Zambia Police Service would like to confirm an incident of riotous behavior that occurred earlier today, June 09, 2025, at...