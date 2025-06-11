AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says government, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), does not have the financial resources to buy more maize than the approximately 543,000 metric tonnes that has been budgeted for at the moment. Phiri says government would have to make variations to the national budget in order to be able to allocate more resources towards the procurement of more maize. Phiri was responding to a question from Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu, who wanted to find out if government would increase the amount of maize FRA could buy and stock to help cushion challenges that may arise in the event that the country did not receive sufficient rains in the next season. “When we took over...