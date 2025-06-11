LATE former president Edgar Lungu’s children, Chiyeso and Dalitso, have refuted claims circulating on social media that the police have refused to release their passports to enable them to travel to South Africa for their father’s funeral. The children, through their lawyer Mehluli Batakathi, have asked politicians to refrain from using their names for political machinations. Yesterday, the PF through a Facebook post alleged that the police had refused to release the duo’s passports so that they could travel to South Africa for Lungu’s funeral. But Batakathi clarified that his clients did not make any such request to the police, adding that, in fact, the police were only holding Dalitso’s passport and not Chiyeso’s. “It’s actually correct that our clients...