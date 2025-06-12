SERENJE Independent MP George Kandafula says the recent riot in Serenje District was sparked by frustration after some cadres from Kabwe were allowed to continue mining, while others were blocked by the Zambia National Service (ZNS), despite earlier assurances that mining plots would be allocated on Monday. On Monday, police confirmed an incident of riotous behaviour that led to the destruction of property at the District Commissioner’s office and the arrest of 110 suspects. In an interview, Tuesday, Kandafula explained that residents of Chitambo had been instructed to form cooperatives in order to qualify for mining allocations. “You know [about] this gold mining which is countrywide. But then with Chitambo, they were told to make cooperatives so that there is...