SOUTHERN Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka has advised the public to avoid gathering in undesignated areas as they mourn former president Edgar Lungu. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Daka urged residents of Southern Province to honour the late Head of State with dignity, respect, and unity. “The public is advised to avoid assembling in undesignated areas, as such gatherings may lead to disruptions or pose security concerns. This measure will help ensure proper coordination, safety, and the preservation of a dignified send-off. The Zambia Police Service in Southern Province remains committed to safeguarding public peace and appeals for full cooperation from members of the public to maintain law and order during this solemn occasion,” Daka said. Daka also extended...