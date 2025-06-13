LATE former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso has refuted claims by Professor Nkandu Luo that he was summoned and interrogated by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lungu is demanding K5 million and a retraction from Prime TV for publishing malicious and false claims purportedly made by Professor Luo. Prof Luo had alleged on Prime TV that Dalitso was summoned by DEC despite mourning his father. In an interview, Thursday, Lungu’s lawyer Mehluli Batakathi wondered where the country was going if leaders could be irresponsible and spread falsehoods. Batakathi called on people to be truthful if they were going to address the nation, considering that Dalitso was mourning the demise of his father. “There’s no such thing that...