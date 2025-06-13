HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral should not divide the country but unite it. And Chief Choongo has urged Lungu’s family to collaborate with government and find a way forward for the funeral. A video has emerged on social media where some PF cadres gathered to mourn Lungu at their party secretariat refused to have a Tonga song played. But commenting on that in an interview, Thursday, Chief Choongo said Lungu’s funeral should not be a divisive moment. “That’s our appeal as House of Chiefs, let it not be a divisive moment, let it be a moment that shall unite Zambians. When we have a bereavement we should be together. This is a bereavement...