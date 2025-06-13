Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says land continues to be a source of conflict and inequality in Zambia. Meanwhile, House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo has raised concerns over the lack of adequate consultation with traditional leaders when land is allocated for investment projects, warning that this often leads to conflict and makes it difficult to protect community interests. Speaking on behalf of the Vice-President during the 2nd National Lands Conference organised by the Zambia Institute of Estate Agents (ZIEA) on Wednesday at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort, Lands Minister Sylvia Masebo emphasised the need for proper planning and management in land administration. She said it was crucial to establish effective systems that guided the use of spatial data in the development...