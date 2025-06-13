THE family of late former president Edgar Lungu says it is disturbed by government’s approach to handling the conveyance of his remains, claiming it undermines the family’s right to determine how he should be mourned. Family representative Makebi Zulu has announced that the family has suspended talks with government, citing disagreements and a lack of respect for Lungu’s final wishes. Addressing the press, Thursday, Zulu revealed that it was Lungu’s desire that President Hakainde Hichilema should not be anywhere near his remains, among other things. Zulu said government changed positions on proposals that it earlier said were agreeable after returning from purported consultations. “On Thursday, 5th June 2025, the sixth republican president Dr Edgar Lungu died in South Africa. Following...