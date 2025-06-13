THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) says its volunteer doctors have started going back to their various sites following a meeting with government. On Wednesday, RDAZ president Dr Paul Chibwe announced that the association had successfully concluded a high-level meeting with the Health Minister, Elijah Muchima, and senior ministry officials where they addressed key concerns affecting resident doctors and the healthcare system. This was after the association withdrew its volunteering resident doctors from various sites after observing a persistent reliance on unemployed resident doctors to provide essential medical services in over 50 per cent of public hospitals. “The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of a high-level meeting with the Minister of...