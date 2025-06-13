ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has revealed that the average electricity generation as of May 30, 2025 stood at 1,806MW against the average national demand of 2,400MW. He say government is still importing power from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) to support the country’s domestic generation, while managing exports of 190MW under existing agreements. Rendering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Thursday, Chikote said Zambia had a power deficit of 594MW. “The average electricity generation as of 30th May, 2025 stood at 1,806MW against the average national demand of 2,400MW, resulting in a deficit of 594MW. You may wish to note that the 2024/2025 rainy season was better than the 2023/2024 season. However, the inflows into the reservoirs are...