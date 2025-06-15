THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says until former president Edgar Lungu’s family and government arrive at a consensus, the current predicament will continue. In an interview, Saturday, ZCCB Secretary General Fr Francis Mukosa said even if the church and other stakeholders continued speaking, the power to decide only was with the two parties. “Sometimes people may have something in mind, what they want to hear and if you don’t say what they want to hear then you have not said anything. What the church has been saying is loud and clear, so what else do you want the church to say? It’s very loud and clear. And I’ve just been watching social media. I’ve seen church leaders speaking...