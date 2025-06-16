POLICE in Choma have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl he is suspected to have spent a night with. Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka said the girl left home around 16:00 hours on June 4 and only returned the following morning at 05:30 hours, without informing her parents where she had been. “On June 5, 2025, at 08:00 hours, Shampande Police Post received a report from a 33-year-old man of Shampande Compound in Choma to the effect that his 11 year-old daughter had been defiled by unknown persons. The victim complained of vaginal pain and generalized body pains. The incident occurred between June 4, 2025, at 16:00 hours and June 5, 2025, at approximately 06:00...