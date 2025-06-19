POLICE in Itezhi-Tezhi are investigating a report in which a 13 year-old girl has been found suffering from syphilis after allegedly being repeatedly defiled by her stepfather. Confirming the incident, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said the alleged defilement report was made by the girl’s 33 year-old mother on Tuesday. “Itezhi-Tezhi Police Station received a report of defilement from a 33-year-old woman residing in Dam 5 area, Chief Mulendema, Mumbwa District. She reported that her 13-year-old daughter had been defiled by her 38-year-old stepfather, of the same abode,” Daka stated. “The incident occurred between January and June 2025 in the Dam 5 area. Brief facts of the matter are that in May 2025, the victim confided in her...