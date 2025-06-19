Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has assured the nation that the sudden U-turn in the repatriation of former president Edgar Lungu’s remains by family is just a temporary setback. Mweetwa insists that President Hakainde Hichilema is in control of the national affairs. Speaking at a funeral of a UPND member, Wednesday, Mweetwa called on citizens to remain calm amidst uncertainties. “We all know, right now we are observing national mourning for the departed Zambia’s sixth president Edgar Lungu. And as things would turn out at this funeral, President Hakainde Hichilema would definitely have been here because this is his family funeral. But he’s unable on account of national duty that today he ought to be in Lusaka awaiting the arrival...