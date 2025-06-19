VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says late former president Fredrick Chiluba’s contribution to democracy continues to inspire many Zambians today. And Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati Minister says government will emulate Dr Chiluba’s path of promoting liberalisation. Meanwhile, Pentecostal Assemblies of God presiding-Bishop, Bishop Joshua Banda says Dr Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation has protected the country from experiencing worse calamities. Speaking during Dr Chiluba’s 14th memorial service, Wednesday, Dr Mwaanga said the former president would be remembered as a fearless democrat. “I wouldn’t have wanted to miss this day despite of my health status because I enjoyed the relationship I had with the late president Chiluba. I had the privilege of working with him and under...