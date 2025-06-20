LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says the Constituency Development Fund will be used as a trump card for the UPND to emerge victorious in next year’s general elections. And Sialubalo says Zambians are appreciative because even the remotest part of a constituency belonging to an opposition member of parliament is undergoing infrastructure development. In an interview, Sialubalo emphasised that CDF had transformed communities. “Even visiting about 30 constituencies out of 156, you will really attest to say CDF has really transformed the communities. This is not a joke that in five years, one constituency will be receiving not less than K130 million. A thing that has never happened in the history of the country. In dollars, we...