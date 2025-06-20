ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says duty compels President Hakainde Hichilema to attend former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral. At a media briefing, Thursday, Kabimba said comments that President Hichilema was imposing himself on Lungu’s funeral were being made in bad taste. “It’s not about HH insisting to attend the funeral of ECL, it’s because he has to do it as a matter of duty. He is doing it not for himself but on behalf of Zambians. Maybe if he has a personal choice, he would not want to do it. Duty compels him to discharge national responsibilities, including demands of getting involved in a state funeral. It’s not right for anybody to say why is HH imposing himself on a...