CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa is wondering where people get the concept that a former president is a state property, saying there’s no such concept at law. He adds that there’s no law that dictates how a former president’s funeral should be, which leaves the family with the final say over what should happen. Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast – Verified, Wednesday, Sangwa said government should not dictate the role it should play in former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral. “Government is a creation of the law, the powers of what government can and cannot do is stipulated in the law. When government decides to move they should be able to point out specific provisions of the law empowering...