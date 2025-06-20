PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared that the national mourning period is over. And President Hichilema says government remains open for further engagement with the family of former president Edgar Lungu over repatriation of his remains and funeral arrangements. The cancellation of the mourning period follows a decision by Lungu’s family that his remains will no longer be repatriated to Zambia as earlier announced. In an address to the nation, Thursday, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa for their cooperation. “Fellow citizens, as we mark the 14th day since the demise of our 6th Republican President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we reflect on the past two weeks, not only as a period of...