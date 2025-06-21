PF faction acting president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema reacted emotionally in cancelling the national mourning period meant to honour late former president Edgar Lungu. And Lubinda says people will still mourn Lungu from everywhere else except in public, adding that no law prescribes how long a person can be mourned. Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Radio, Friday, Lubinda said the Head of State wouldn’t have cancelled the national mourning period if Lungu’s body had arrived in the country. “He used the word ‘ended’. It was not ended, it was cancelled. It is entirely up to government to do what they wish to do with the governance of the country. But the reading of the people is a...