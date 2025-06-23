Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making a submission during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MY salary is very low compared to when I was working for the World Bank, but for the sake of service to the government, I thought I should be here rather than out there, says Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa. Meanwhile, Nkulukusa says government has identified the design of the loan component under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as one of the weaknesses affecting the recovery process. Speaking during the Local Government Account Committee hearing, Friday, Mitete MP Misheck Mutelo raised a concern, stating that engineers were abandoning CDF works two days after employment due to low salaries compared to the private sector, wondering how CDF projects would yield good results. In response, Nkulukusa, who acknowledged the status quo,...