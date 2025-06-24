Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Andrew Mwenda addressing the media during an Oasis forum meeting with the press at the Council Churches of Zambia Head office in Lusaka on Monday 23rd June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Andrew Mwenda addressing the media during an Oasis forum meeting with the press at the Council Churches of Zambia Head office in Lusaka on Monday 23rd June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Oasis Forum has launched the “Coalition Against Bill 7”, a crusade aimed at opposing the current reform process being undertaken by government, which it is describing as narrow, non-inclusive and election-centered. The Forum has also disagreed with Justice Minister Princess Kasune’s statement that Zambia stands to lose out if Bill 7 fails to go through, saying very little good will come out of the Bill. Addressing the media, Monday, the Forum, in a statement read by Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Bishop Andrew Mwenda, said its crusade would spearhead activism against Bill 7, including public engagements, community awareness campaigns and countrywide peaceful demonstrations against the Bill. He called on members of parliament not to betray the collective...