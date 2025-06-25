COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has announced that farmers whose crops were affected by Sino-Metals pollution will now receive a three-year compensation package, an increase from the one-year compensation previously announced. Meanwhile, Matambo says President Hakainde Hichilema will visit the province today to commission the upgraded Chilanga Cement plant. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Matambo said government was of the view that the initial one-year compensation awarded to farmers was not enough. “I wanted to take this opportunity to inform our people whose crops and livestock were affected by Sino-Metals. I know they may feel that we’ve taken long, especially the compensation part. Like we said when we had our last press briefing together with the Mines Minister, I think...