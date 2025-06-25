PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is wondering why he is viewed maliciously when all past governments amended the Constitution in an election year. And President Hichilema says he knew that late former president Edgar Lungu had passed on in the early hours of June 5, but decided to remain quiet until he consulted with the family. He says the family, however, refused to engage him. Speaking when various CSOs paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Tuesday, President Hichilema said he wasn’t seeing the same level of hatred when other governments amended the Constitution in election years. “When we made a proposal that there will be presidential nominations, we made a mistake, we did not present it properly, it looked...