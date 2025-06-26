JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune has wondered why men rape women and blame it on indecent dressing, even though men also wear tight clothes and are not raped. She adds that the UPND administration is a listening government and will ensure defilement and rape become non-bailable offences. Speaking at a Bill 7 stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Kitwe, Tuesday, Kasune bemoaned the increase in defilement and rape cases. “I want to speak to something that is personal to my heart and I have tried to say this everywhere I have gone. It is a sad reality of what is happening about the increased number of defilement, rape [cases] and I’ll say sodomy in some cases as well as incest. This is unacceptable,...