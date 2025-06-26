FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) board chairperson Allen Mate says there is nothing sinister about his three-year tenure of office not being extended after its end. In an interview, Wednesday, Mate explained that he did not know why Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali did not extend his tenure, but affirmed that it was within Tayali’s right to do so. Mate confirmed that his three years in office had come to an end. “I don’t think relieving of duties is the right term. My tenure of office was for three years. So the three years ended. I was appointed for three years, the three years have come up. It has ended. The minister has opted not to extend...