ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says people should thank the UPND government because in other countries, the Constitution is amended just a few weeks before elections. Kabesha further says the reason the UPND government’s Bill 7 contains some clauses they previously rejected in PF’s Bill 10 is because society evolves. On Monday, the Oasis Forum launched the “Coalition Against Bill 7”, a crusade aimed at opposing the current reform being undertaken by government, which it described as narrow, non-inclusive and election-centred. But in an interview, Tuesday, Kabesha said the best thing to do would be to suggest how the Bill could be improved instead of calling for its withdrawal. “The wise thing we should have been doing is to debate what...