PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says as far as 2026 is concerned, the UPND government is safe. In an interview, Thursday, Ngoma said delivery of service under the UPND administration was an everyday thing, adding that the opposition would have a tough time next year. “Delivery of service under president HH is an everyday thing, the opposition that we have at the moment is quite irresponsible, and a good opposition is one which is able to say this is good when something is good. But they keep losing their relevance because of the things that they want to condemn, Zambians are not dumb, they are able to see. As far as 2026 is concerned, the UPND administration and...